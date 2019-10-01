Illegal sand mining leases: CBI searches 11 locations in UP, U'khand; FIR names 2 IAS officers

The CBI has carried searches at 11 locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh after filing a fresh FIR in connection with a sand mining scam against 12 people, including two senior IAS officers serving as secretaries in the UP government, officials said on Tuesday. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allocation of sand mining leases in Saharanpur. Former district magistrates of Saharanpur Ajay Kumar Singh and Pawan Kumar are among the 12 accused named in the FIR, they said.

Singh is presently the secretary of Khadi and Village Industries Board, while Kumar is now posted as special secretary in the housing and urban planning department. After filing the FIR, the agency carried out searches at 11 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including the residences of Singh and Kumar, officials said.

The probe agency claimed to have recovered Rs 15 lakh from the residence of Singh besides documents of two properties, they said, adding it is alleged that between 2005 and 2015, 13 leases were granted to accused lease holders in Saharanpur. These leases were renewed in 2012 and 2015 by then district magistrates in alleged violation of government orders of alloting lease deeds only through e-tendering.

These public servants in criminal conspiracy with private persons have abused their official position and executed lease deeds in favour of accused, officials said. The CBI team carried out searches at around 11 locations including Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow at the premises of the accused.

