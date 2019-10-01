Special House session, new schemes to mark 150th Gandhi anniv

A two-day special session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held here from Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The special session of the Assembly will commence from October 2 to commemorate the contribution of Gandhiji in India's freedom struggle and highlight his teachings for social reformation, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Besides, an exhibition of memorabilia related to Gandhiji's tour of Chhattisgarh (then part of the Central Provinces) and his political and social campaigns will be held within the assembly premises during the session, he said. Five schemes of the state government will also be launched on Wednesday to make the Gandhi Jayanti special and memorable this year, the spokesperson said.

These programmes, targeted at different sections of the society, are Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan, Chief Minister Haat-bazaar Clinic Scheme, Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, Universal Public Distribution System and Chief Minister Ward Office Scheme. The Suposhan Abhiyan is aimed at eradicating malnutrition and anemia.

According to the National Family Health Survey, 37.6 per cent of children aged below five years in Chhattisgarh suffer from malnutrition and 41.5 per cent of females in the age group 15-49 years are anemic, he said. Under the Haat-bazaar Clinic Scheme, healthcare and medical services will be provided to people by sending mobile medical units to haat-bazaars (village markets) in far-flung and remote areas, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, under the Urban Slum Health Scheme, slum dwellers would be able to avail healthcare facilities through mobile medical teams in 13 municipal corporations, he said. Universal PDS scheme is being launched to provide subsidised foodgrains to BPL (below poverty line) as well as APL (above poverty line) families, he added.

To ensure immediate availability of public services, Chief Minister Ward Office Scheme will be started in cities, the official added. Moreover on October 2, a `padyatra' (foot march) will be taken here from Jaistambh Chowk to Gandhi Maidan in which about 1,000 children, dressed as the Father of the Nation, would take part, he added..

