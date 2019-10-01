International Development News
UP: Three die of asphyxiation while working in well

PTI Mirzapur
Updated: 01-10-2019 20:33 IST
UP: Three die of asphyxiation while working in well

Three persons died on Tuesday after inhaling poisonous gas while working in a well in Ganora village here, police said. Taulan Pal (30) was working in a well when he fell unconscious and his cousins Lalmani (28) and Ajaypal (32), who rushed to save him, were also taken ill, SP Dharamvir Singh said.

As the family members raised an alarm, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, the SP said, adding the three were pulled out but by then they had died . The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP added.

COUNTRY : India
