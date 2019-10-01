Gandhijis principles inspired separate Tgana agitation: Rao

Mahatma Gandhis principles of non-violence and 'Satyagraha' inspired the separate Telangana agitation, state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday. Gandhi could unite the people of the country and secured its freedom with his non-violence movement and satyagraha.

Democratic and non-violent nature of Telangana agitation enhanced people's faith in democracy and reaffirmed the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, he said. Rao stated this while releasing the second edition of Jwalitha Deeksha book (for which Raos fast unto death during the agitation for Telangana formed the backdrop) on the eve of Gandhis 150th birth anniversary.

The book was written by CMs Public Relations Officer G Vijay Kumar. The CM felt that during his fast unto death programme from November 29, 2009 to December 9, the tolerance and non-violence path demonstrated by people in Telangana had become a guiding spirit to the country, a release from the Chief Minister's office said..

