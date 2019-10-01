DTC resumes appointments on compassionate grounds

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has resumed appointments on compassionate grounds to employ dependent family members of its employees who died on duty. The practice of appointments on compassionate grounds was stopped in 2012.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot distributed joining letters for training to 332 newly recruited conductors, under the category of compassionate appointments, at a function to inaugurate the renovated Dichaon Kalan bus depot on Tuesday. The appointees included 29 women conductors.

The decision to resume appointment of kin of DTC employees who died on duty was taken at a meeting of the corporation's board, chaired by the transport minister, earlier this year, a government official said. There a total of 800 posts under the category of compassionate ground appointments which will be filled soon, he said.

Forty retired DTC employees were also felicitated at the function by the minister. Inaugurating the renovated bus depot, Gahlot flagged off low floor buses.

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 12 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the family members of Nitesh Kumar, a conductor who died on duty. The DTC will also give Rs 8 lakh to them in the next two weeks, the minister said. The bus depot will have a capacity for operation of 80 buses on 16 different routes catering to the needs of Najafgarh and adjoining villages.

