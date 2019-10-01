Man arrested for stealing luggage from Delhi airport

A man has been arrested for baggage theft at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Chottu Sharma and the stolen items were recovered from him, they said.

The theft had occurred on August 7 and the complaint was registered by a Delhi-based woman working in a multinational company. Her luggage was stolen after she arrived at T3 from Pune. After registration of a case, CCTV footage was analysed, in which the accused was seen lifting the bag from a trolley and putting the same in his car and leaving the airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The registration number of the vehicle was retrieved and a raid conducted at Nathupura, Gurgaon, where police found that the suspect is a resident of Ghitorni in New Delhi, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that the accused had come at the airport to receive his boss and was waiting on the footpath near taxi way. He noticed that a passenger left her bag on the trolley. He waited for some time and when nobody was watching, he picked the bag and put it in his car and later dropped his boss and took the bag along with him, the DCP said.

