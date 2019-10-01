Delhi-based builder held for constructing illegal flats in Shahberi

A Delhi-based builder who had allegedly constructed and sold around 250 flats illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Accused builder Jasveer Singh, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Delhi, was held by a team from Bisrakh police station, they said.

"Singh had illegally constructed 250 flats on two plots in the notified area of Shahberi village. The land belongs to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and Singh had not requisite permissions for the construction and sales of these flats," a police spokesperson said. Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 420 (fraud), among others, and sent to jail, he said.

On July 17, 2018, two adjoining buildings had collapsed in Greater Noida's Shahberi village, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead. Probe reports by the administration and the local authorities found that the buildings had come up illegally and without any proper approval, as did several others which mushroomed over the years in Shahberi, less than 50 km from Delhi.

So far, 86 FIRs have been registered over illegal construction in Shahberi and action taken against 42 builders under the Gangsters Act, while one has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)