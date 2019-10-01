'Raagini' singer shot dead in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old 'Raagini' singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants near her residence in Greater Noida on Tuesday night, police said. It was around 8.30 pm when two motorcycle-borne assailants sprayed Sushma Nekpur with bullets near Mitra Society under Beta II police station limits, a senior officer said.

"She was returning from a programme in adjoining Bulandshahr district when the attack took place. She got hit by three to four bullets and was rushed to a hospital where she died," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. An FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation underway, he said.

Nekpur, a folk singer by profession, was staying in the Greater Noida apartment with her live-in partner Gajendra Bhati, the police said. She got divorced from her husband in 2014, the police added.

Nekpur had earlier survived an attack during a programme in Mehsana village of Bulandshahr on August 19 this year, Krishna said. "She had approached the local police station after that attack and an FIR was lodged there. She had gone to Bulandshahr to also pursue probe in that matter today," he added. The SSP said the Noida Police has gathered some crucial evidence related to her killing and would soon unearth the entire episode.

