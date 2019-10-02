International Development News
Broker arrested in NEET impersonation case in TN

PTI Thane
Updated: 02-10-2019 00:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday night arrested a broker in connection with a case of impersonation case in the NEET examination, officials said. The police had already arrested eight people, including a student Udit Surya, in the case.

They said the broker, Govindaraj, belonged to Tiruppathur in Vellore district. During preliminary inquiry of the impersonation case, it was revealed that lakhs of rupees reportedly changed hands to help aspirants join MBBS through illegal means.

COUNTRY : India
