Broker arrested in NEET impersonation case in TN

The CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday night arrested a broker in connection with a case of impersonation case in the NEET examination, officials said. The police had already arrested eight people, including a student Udit Surya, in the case.

They said the broker, Govindaraj, belonged to Tiruppathur in Vellore district. During preliminary inquiry of the impersonation case, it was revealed that lakhs of rupees reportedly changed hands to help aspirants join MBBS through illegal means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)