NRSC scientist found dead in Hyderabad

A 56-year-old scientist with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a division of ISRO, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence here, police said on Wednesday. Suresh Kumar, working in the photo department of NRSC, was staying alone in the apartment at Ameerpet, when the incident occurred on October 1.

Kumar's wife, who lives in Chennai, had called his mobile several times but there was no response, they said. Immediately, she informed a few friends of Kumar, who reached his flat and found the door locked from outside.

When they broke open the door, the man was found lying dead with three injuries on the head. A case has been registered and the investigation is on, police said adding prima facie it appears that the deceased was murdered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)