UP: Newborn found abandoned in forested area

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 02-10-2019 14:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An abandoned baby girl wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a forested area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a police official said on Wednesday. Some people passing through the area, near Banat town under Babri police station limits, found the newborn after they heard her cries, he said.

The police reached the spot and took the child to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said. He said apparently the baby was abandoned by her parents and a search for them is on.

In another incident on Friday, a newborn girl was found in a forested area near Jalalabad town in Shamli, Station House Officer Sandeep Balyan said. He said the child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

An investigation in the matter was underway, the officer added.

COUNTRY : India
