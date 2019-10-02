International Development News
UP: 3 killed in wall collapse due to heavy rainfall

PTI Amethi
Updated: 02-10-2019 15:36 IST
A 25-year-old woman and her two minor sons died after a portion of a wall at their residence in Mohanganj area collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains, police said.

Madhuri, her two sons Aryan (6) and Arush (4), and one other were injured in the incident, Tiloi SDM Sunil Trivedi said.

All the injured persons were rushed to a community health centre, where Madhuri and her two sons were declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

COUNTRY : India
