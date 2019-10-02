UP: 3 killed in wall collapse due to heavy rainfall

A 25-year-old woman and her two minor sons died after a portion of a wall at their residence in Mohanganj area collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains, police said.

Madhuri, her two sons Aryan (6) and Arush (4), and one other were injured in the incident, Tiloi SDM Sunil Trivedi said.

All the injured persons were rushed to a community health centre, where Madhuri and her two sons were declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)