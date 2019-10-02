Postcard exhibition depicts Gandhi’s ideas of environment conservation

An exhibition here has on display postcards addressed to Mahatma Gandhi which carry pictures and messages pledging to preserve environment. The exhibition titled “Picture Postcards for Gandhi” to celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and highlight his contribution towards environment was on at the M F Hussain Art Gallery of Jamia Millia Islamia till Wednesday.

According to curator Farhat Basir Khan of Jamia’s AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre, postcard is a “format of communication which allows youth to interweave image with written text, and also revive the forgotten art of telling stories and writing letters”. It is an attempt to connect with young minds, instilling a spirit of patriotism, a love for the country and revisiting Gandhi, exploring his key messages, Khan said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar A P Siddiqui. “These picture postcards carry messages from young people for Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, notes of gratitude with text the size of two SMSs, but with pictures which speak a thousand words,” Khan said.

