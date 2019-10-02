International Development News
Modi pays tributes to Father of Nation at Sabarmati Ashram

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 02-10-2019 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram here on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Modi paid floral tributes, visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhis house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Modi also penned his thoughts in the visitors' book. He spent around 20 minutes at the Ashram. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gandhi established the Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and stayed there till 1930. He also embarked on the 'Dandi yatra' from the venue in 1930 saying that he will return to the Ashram only after India gains independence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
