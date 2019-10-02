Constable held for financial irregularities: Delhi Police

A constable of the Delhi Police was arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving a sum of Rs 19.44 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Anil Kumar, was posted in the outer district accounts branch, they said.

According to the police, the accused had misappropriated the House Rent Allowance (HRA) arrears of 24 constables to the tune of Rs 19.44 lakh by getting the same transferred to the bank account of his wife. The matter came to light after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police received several complaints of corruption in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of outer Delhi, following which multiple teams raided the accounts section of the office on Tuesday, a senior official said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the EOW police station and Kumar was arrested, he added. The vigilance department will also probe the case further, the official said.

"During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Mukandpur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, revealed that he was involved in the loot of the arrears of his colleagues. He had siphoned off about Rs 20 lakh of the arrears of some 24 policemen and transferred the money to a private bank account of his wife," he added.

