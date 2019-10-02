The Karnataka government plans to set up an "open gym" in every grama panchayat in the state aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement, state Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Wednesday. Addressing an event here, he said "under the Fit India concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we plan to set up an open gym in every grama panchayat in the state." The Minister said the plan is also to have at least one playground in every village.

Eshwarappa was speaking at the "Gandhi Grama Puraskara" function to award best performing grama panachayat in every taluk, that was attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to completely enforcing the computer application system, to bring in transparency in administration in Panchayat Raj institutions.

"With this intention the government is moving towards computerisation of grama panchayat's properties and documents," he said. The event was organised on account of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations by the state government.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress which has been alleging the BJP-led Central government of not clearing MNREGA dues, Eshwarappa said out of Rs 511.55 crore wage related amount that was pending, Rs 345 crore has been released by the Centre. He said, "a total of Rs 950 crore wage and material cost amount has come from the Centre so far." PTI KSU SS SS.

