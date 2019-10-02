Volunteers clean-up Versova beach on 150th Gandhi anniversary

Over 4,500 volunteers from different walks of life, including CRPF jawans and students, participated in cleaning of the Versova beach in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday. The event, held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, was organised to celebrate four years of the "marine litter" clean-up campaign.

The Versova beach cleaning programme was initiated by lawyer-activist Afroz Shah, who is fighting against pollution caused by plastic. In 2016, Shah was awarded the United Nations (UN) top environmental honour Champions of the Earth award for his efforts in cleaning the Versova beach. The lawyer-cum- environmentalist was the first Indian to win the award.

CRPF jawans along with their seniors and students were among more than 4,500 volunteers who joined the clean-up programme. People from several institutions like Exim Bank, Indian Oil and Western Railway, among others, joined Shah in the beach clean-up drive at Versova.

Shah tweeted, "Mahatma Gandhi's dream is our dream - peaceful existing with mother nature and other species. 4800 citizens working hard to fulfill Bapu's dream. Our planet, our country, our ocean - our bit - our life." PTI MR RSY RSY.

