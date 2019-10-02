PIB DG Dhatwalia discusses IIMC, Jammu, with Union minister Jitendra Singh

Newly appointed Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) K S Dhatwalia on Wednesday called on Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him the possibility of introducing additional courses, as well as those in different languages, in the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu. During the meeting, Singh conveyed to Dhatwalia, who also holds the additional charge of the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), the Modi government's resolve to give fresh impetus and push to the growth and development of the new Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladhakh, which will come into existence after October 31.

The Union minister for the PMO said while information and communication have assumed new dynamic proportions in recent years, it is equally important to innovate new and diversified modes of easy communication. A lot has been successfully achieved in this direction in the north-eastern states where the constraints were much more difficult, said Singh, who also holds the charge of the Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The minister said it should not be difficult to replicate such initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, hoped the new campus of the IIMC in Jammu will offer new opportunities to the youth and will also help in introducing various new programmes in journalism.

He was also briefed by the PIB DG on the progress of the construction of the new campus in Jammu, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Dhatwalia also sought the minister's intervention in impressing upon the government authorities to expedite the work on upgradation of the link road connecting new IIMC campus in Jammu with the main road. PTI ACB IJT

