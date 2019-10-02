Lucky to see Gandhi's dream coming true: PM at Sabarmati

He considers himself lucky to be present when Mahatma Gandhi's dream of India becoming open defecation free came true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram here on Wednesday. Modi paid tributes to Gandhi at the Ashram on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"Sabarmati Ashram is a pilgrimage to make your pledge come true. Respected Bapu (Gandhi) had made a pledge that he will not return to Sabarmati Ashram till India achieved independence. "This Ashram was witness to that pledge coming true," Modi wrote in Gujarati in the visitor's book.

"Today I am satisfied that one of the pledges of Mahatma Gandhi of Swachh Bharat is coming true today. I am fortunate to be present when India is being declared Open Defecation Free," Modi wrote. "We might not have got the opportunity to walk behind Bapu in the freedom movement, but to walk on his path is our duty.

We should take steps to walk on the path suggested by Bapu and make small pledges to achieve great success for the nation," he added. During his 20-minute visit, Modi paid floral tributes, visited a museum on the premises, interacted with students and also visited Gandhi's house, `Hriday Kunj', inside the Ashram.

The prime minister also released a book, "Maru Jivan aj Moro Sandesh", on the Mahatma's life. He was presented a postcard written by a school student to Gandhi. Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gandhi established Sabarmati Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and lived there till 1930. He embarked on the famous Dandi March from the Ashram in 1930, saying he will return to the place only after India gained independence.

