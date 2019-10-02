Passenger killed as vehicle on wrong lane rams e-rickshaw in Panchsheel

A 35-year-old man travelling in an e-rickshaw was killed here on Wednesday when an unidentified four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction rammed the vehicle, police said. Three other passengers of the e-rickshaw were injured and had to be hospitalised after the incident that took place near Panchsheel, under Phase 2 police station limits, around 2 pm, they said.

"The four-wheeler was coming from wrong lane and it hit the e-rickshaw. The driver and other three passengers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital. One of the passengers, Hussain Ali, succumbed to the injuries," a police official said. The deceased was a native of West Bengal, he said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in the case under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 338 (grevious hurt) and 304A (negligent driving resulting in death) and search is on to track the vehicle, the official added.

