Newborn baby found in dustbin

A newborn baby girl was found dumped in a dustbin by unidentified persons in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said. The child was found inside a gunny sack in a dustbin on a stretch of road between Global City and Narangi Phatak in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was noticed by passers-by when she started crying, and was admitted to Virar Sub-District Hospital. A case was registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 317 (abandonment of child) at Arnala Sagari police station, the official said.

Probe was on to identify the baby's parents, he added. PTI COR KRK KRK.

