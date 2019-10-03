5 Ambassadors present credentials to President Kovind

Ambassadors of four countries and the European Union on Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials to the President include Ambassador of France Emannuel Lenain and Ambassador of the European Union Ugo Astuto, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Other envoys who presented their credentials to Kovind are: Freddy Svane, Federico Salas Lotfe and Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassadors of Denmark, Mexico and Republic of Kazakhstan respectively.

