Haryana polls: Kumari Selja denies Tanwar's claim of 'manipulation in ticket distribution'

By Archana Prasad A day after Congress leader Ashok Tanwar accused his party of "manipulation" in ticket distribution, outfits' Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Thursday dismissed his claims and said the tickets were allotted as per Central Election Committee (CEC) rules.

Terming allegations levelled by Tanwar as completely "false and baseless", Selja told ANI, "The tickets were distributed as per the process undertaken by the CEC. The names were decided after considering everyone in the party from ground to top level." On Wednesday, former chief of Congress' Haryana unit Tanwar had alleged that the ticket for Sohna assembly seat in Gurugram was sold for Rs 5 crore.

Earlier this morning, Congress conducted a meeting in Delhi to discuss the rest of the 6 Assembly seats in Haryana for which the party is yet to declare its candidates. So far Congress has declared its candidates on 84 seats for the Assembly elections in Haryana.

Other than Selja, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and BS Hooda were present in the meeting. Yesterday, Tanwar's supporters had gathered outside 10 Janpath, claiming that Hooda, Selja and Azad did manipulation in the ticket distribution process in Haryana.

Harayana Congress second list will be out by today evening. The single-phase Haryana Assembly polls will take place on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

