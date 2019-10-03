Four held for ATM theft Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI)Four members of a gang from Haryana were on Thursday arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 12 lakh from an State Bank of India ATM after drilling it with a gas-cutter, police said. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told reporters that the incident occurred on the intervening night of October 1 and October 2.

At about 0230 hours,the four went to Mansoorabad and gained entry into the SBI ATM kiosk. They stole Rs 12,07,000 from it and fled. The ATM was partially burnt and currency notes with a face value of Rs 7,000 were also burnt, police said.

The four, who were travelling in an autorickshaw, were held while police were conducting a vehicle check. Police recovered Rs 8,00,000 and efforts are on to nab another absconding accused who is on the run with remaining money, police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)