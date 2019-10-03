Railways using 'kulhad' at 400 stations, says Shah

The Indian Railways has started using 'kulhad' (earthen cup) at 400 stations in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to stop use of single-use plastic, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. In a tweet, Shah said the move will not only help the environment but also help the growth of handicrafts and boost employment.

"The Indian Railways has started using 'kulhad' at 400 stations in keeping with the call given by Modiji to end single-use plastic. This will not only benefit the environment but also the handicrafts and boost employment. I also enjoyed tea in 'kulhad'," said the minister. Shah, who flagged off Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Katra, attached pictures of the event and of him taking tea in a 'kulhad'. (ANI)

