One arrested for cheating pilgrims in garb of providing 'VIP darshan' of Shri Krishna Janamsthan

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating pilgrims online on the pretext of providing them 'VIP darshan' at Shri Krishna Janamsthan temple here, police said on Thursday. To accept the "fee", he had not only opened an account in a Punjab National Bank branch at neighbouring Palwal city in Haryana but also providing payment facility through Paytm App, a senior police officer said.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Sharma alias Sonu of a village in Palwal district. By fraudulently inserting his name and mobile number in the home page of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan's website, the accused was booking the clients, SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

The accused was using bogus name and after receiving the money online from the pilgrims, he used to block their calls on his mobile, the SSP Mathur said. During interrogation, he has confessed to have cheated over three dozen pilgrims from Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir etc, the officer said.

"He was charging Rs 550 for VIP Darshan and Rs 1250 for providing a room in the international guest house of Sri krishna Janmasthan”, the SSP said. His cheating came to light when a pilgrim from Agra, Lalit Prajapati, told his ordeal through WhatsApp to Kapil Sharma, the secretary of Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, the SSP said.

Kapil confirmed the complaint by making a booking himself and another by his acquaintance, the officer said. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Govind Nagar police station, after which the accused's cell was put on surveillance and he was nabbed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)