Mahatma Gandhi is not from Congress or BJP, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Thursday said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is not from the Congress or the BJP. After inaugurating the dashboard of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and unveiling the digital spinning wheel, Prasad said: "Mahatma Gandhi is not from the Congress or the BJP. Gandhiji is for the country, for the world, and for humanity."

The event was organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "It is a matter of pride for us that great leaders like Gandhi were born in India," added he. Talking about the flood situation in Patna, Prasad told reporters that four pumps have been pressed into service to pump out the floodwater.

"Patna is my area. I was there for the past four days. This rainfall is the greatest rainfall in the past 50 years. The Central government is also extending all help," said he. "The four pumps of Coal India and helicopters for relief materials have been sent to the state. We hope the condition will improve soon," he added.

The state is witnessing a flood-like situation for the past one week. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 40 people have died due to floods so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Ravi Shankar Prasad visits flood-affected areas in Patna

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)