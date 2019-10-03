ECoR launches drive against unauthorized vending in trains

The East Coast Railway has launched the second phase of special drive to intensify strict action against unauthorized vending in trains during the Durga puja rush, an official said on Thursday. The first phase of anti-hawking drive started in July this year has borne good results, the official said.

"Anticipating increased presence of hawkers on the train during the Puja vacation, ECoR has directed its officials including Commercial and RPF Teams to take strict action against the unauthorized hawkers," the official said. The drive is being led by principal chief security commissioner Raja Ram.

The official said that many chain snatchers and thieves board the train in the guise of hawkers and target the passengers. "Lifting of valuables from passengers is sometimes repeated in trains and this is a matter of concern for Railways. Most of such offenses are committed by people who move around in the guise of hawkers," the official said adding that railway premises and trains also receive more garbage due to illegal hawking of various items.

Railway officials have also been advised to intensify action against beggars and alms-seekers boarding the train and entering the railway station premise. ECoR has also appealed to passengers to provide their support for eradicating unauthorized hawkings and beggars from trains by discouraging the hawkers.

"Public cooperation in removing hawkers will provide a better environment in trains and stations and give a pleasant journey experience," the official added..

