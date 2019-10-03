Odisha offers help to rain-hit Bihar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called up his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and offered help to the rain-hit state where at least 73 people have so far died. "Expressing concern over the situation, Patnaik spoke to Nitish Kumar over phone and offered all possible help to Bihar government in its efforts to manage the floods," an official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

The torrential rain between September 27 and 30 has created a flood-like situation across 15 districts in Bihar, including the state capital of Patna. A portion of Patna city continues to remain waterlogged for close to a week..

