3 who killed auto-rickshaw driver injured, held after encounter

Three men, who allegedly killed an auto-rickshaw driver here three days ago, were injured in an encounter with the police when they were on their way to sell the vehicle they had looted and were arrested, police said. The trio were held near Sector 88 when they were on their way to sell the same auto-rickshaw they had looted on September 30, the police said.

The deceased auto driver was identified as Rakesh Yadav, 30, a native of Bulandshahr district, and a case registered at Phase2 police station, a police spokesperson said. "An input was received by us today that the trio who had killed Yadav and fled with his rickshaw were on their way to sell it. They were intercepted around 2.30 pm near Sector 88 road but they opened fire on the police officials, inviting retaliatory fire," the spokesperson said.

"The three were injured in the police firing and taken to the district hospital for treatment immediately," the official said. The accused have been identified as Rohit, 24, a native of Mainpuri district, and Nandkishor, 21, and Maakhan, 18, both from Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson added.

Two illegal firearms along with ammunition and a knife were seized from them while the stolen auto-rickshaw was impounded, the police said.

