Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal spreads message on pollution

The Santoshpur Lake Pally committee has got designed the Durga Puja pandal in a manner to create awareness about the problem of pollution, which is fast assuming a critical proportion. One part of the pandal is made up of polythene bags, plastic bottles, mosquito coils, and crackers while the other parts have been made with air conditioners and loudspeakers.

Speaking to ANI, Koustav Das, an organiser, said: "It took us six months to give our idea a shape. Looking at the surroundings around us and the way it is affecting our health, we thought this theme can create awareness among people about the pollution." The committee of Siliguri has also themed its Durga Puja pandal this year on water conservation. They have used artworks including paintings to highlight the importance of water conservation.

This year Durga Puja is being celebrated in the country from September 29 to October 8. (ANI)

