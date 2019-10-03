Tahsildar commits "suicide" in Telangana Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): A 51-year old Tahsildar allegedly committed suicide in Nizamabad in Telangana, police said on Thursday. Nizamabad Rural Tahsildar Jwala Giridhar Rao, who had been staying alone in the town since his posting a year ago, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house on Thursday morning by his driver and others, they said.

No suicide note was found in the room, a senior police official told PTI adding the motive behind the extreme step was under investigation. Rao was working as Nizamabad Rural Tahsildar for the past one year and had been staying alone in the town while his family resided in Hyderabad, the official said.

He was dropped at the house at around 9 pm on Wednesday by his car driver. When the latter went to pick him up on Thursday morningh, there was no response. The driver informed other staff members and police who broke open the door and found Rao hanging, the police official said..

