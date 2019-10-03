Ahmedabad auto drivers observe strike over hefty traffic fines

Around 2.20 lakh autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat observed a 12-hour long strike on Thursday to register their protest against several issues, including the hike in penalty for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicle Act. While the 12-hour long strike ended at 6:00 pm, union leaders held a meeting with government officials in Gandhinagar to make representation on their demands and seek assurance for their resolution.

After the meeting, Ashok Punjabi, president, Gujarat Auto Rickshaw Drivers Action Committee, said auto drivers would go on an indefinite strike if the government fails to find an amicable solution in the next ten days. "Penalties collected under the new Motor Vehicle Act are atrocious. Poor auto drivers can not afford to pay such hefty fines as most of them are living below poverty line and already finding it hard to make both ends meet.

"We have asked the government to exempt auto drivers from paying the revised fines," said Punjabi, a Congress leader. "For 2.20 lakh autos running in the city, stands are available for only 23,000 autos. We want the government to build more stands.

"Since the vehicle insurance amount has doubled during the last couple of years, we want the government to give 50 per cent subsidy on it," he said. The Congress leader warned that if government does not come up with a solution on these issues in the next ten days, auto drivers may go for an indefinite state-wide strike.

After meeting the delegation led by Punjabi, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Manjhu said the government will try to resolve the issues raised by the auto drivers. "We have to coordinate between various departments to address their issues. As far as penalty is concerned, we will put forward their demand before a competent authority.

"We will make efforts to resolve all the issues raised during the meeting," said the IAS officer..

