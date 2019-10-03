2 dead after boat capsizes in West Bengal

At least two persons drowned on Thursday after a boat capsized in Mahananda river in Malda district, police said. The incident happened at 7pm when a private boat was ferrying passengers to Mukundapur in Bihar from Jagannathpur Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Chanchol police station, of the district.

Two bodies were fished out of the river, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, said, adding, around 10 to 12 people were rescued. The exact number of passengers the boat was carrying is not known, another police officer said, adding, rescue operations were on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)