Delhi Police arrests wanted man in MCOCA case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old man who was wanted in a MCOCA case, police said on Thursday. The accused -- Mohammad Tahir alias Faizal Khan, a resident of Tihar Camp -- was nabbed from near sector-13, Dwarka, on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the accused is a member of Salman Tyagi gang and was wanted in the recently registered Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case at Hari Nagar police station against Tyagi's organized crime syndicate. A country-made pistol with two live rounds was seized from his possession, police said.

Security guard held for carrying illegal firearms

A security guard was arrested for carrying illegal firearms during a picket checking, police said on Thursday.

Ram Mohan Singh, 36, is a resident of Rana Park Sirsapur. He works as a security guard at a warehouse of a company at Khera Kalan village and also at a school at Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura, they said. According to police, Singh had a rivalry with one of his neighbours at Siraspur, who also used to work as a security guard and in order to teach a lesson to his neighbour, he went to Firozabad, UP, and fetched two country-made pistols and ten cartridges.

Man involved in over 19 cases arrested

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old man involved in more than 19 cases was arrested, police said on Thursday. The accused -- Kishan, a resident of J.J Camp, Tigri -- was previously found to be involved in 19 cases, including robbery, snatching and theft and under the Arms Act, they said.

With his arrest, police claimed to have solved five cases of theft. One country-made pistol and five stolen mobile phones have been recovered, they said.

Three arrested, 4,700 quarters of illicit liquor seized

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Over 4,000 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered on "Dry Day" by the outer north district of the Delhi Police, police said on Thursday. According to police, 4,700 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered and three people have been held in connection with a case registered under the Delhi Excise Act in three separate incidents.

