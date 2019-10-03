3 wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Meerut

In a joint operation by Delhi and UP Police, three wanted criminals, including Saddam Gauri, were arrested on Thursday from Meerut after a brief encounter, officials said. Besides Gauri (29), the other two were identified as Usman (33) and Dalip (19), they said.

Delhi Police's Special Cell laid a trap after being a tipped off on Thursday that Gauri and his associates would come to Transport Nagar in Meerut in a car, they said. The car was intercepted at around 9.15 pm but its occupants opened fire at the cops. Police returned fire in self defence in which the accused sustained injuries, a senior officer said.

Fifteen rounds were fired by both sides and all three criminals sustained bullet injuries to their legs, the officer said. Gauri was wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, snatching, attack on police and under MACOCA sections, that police said.

Gauri, with the help of members of the Neeraj Bawana gang, had snatched his associate Amit Bhoora from custody in 2014 in Bagpat by attacking the police escort party and fled with two AK 47 rifles and an SLR, they said. Each of the three accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest from the Meerut Police in a robbery case, they added.

