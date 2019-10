A 55-year-old labourer died after being struck by lightning in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening when B Nageswara Rao, an agricultural labourer, was returning home from the field with buffalos at Chavalapadu village of Mandavalli Mandal, said Mandavalli sub-inspector P Vijayakumar.

