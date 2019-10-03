Alok Verma dismisses media report that claimed he wrote to prez alleging 'political witch-hunt'

Former CBI chief Alok Verma on Thursday dismissed a media report that claimed he wrote a letter to the president alleging "political witch-hunt" in a probe against him and termed it a "deliberate mischief" by the news channel. In a statement, Verma, who was removed from the position of CBI director by the government, said, "The channel has a fabricated account of content from a purported letter which is not written by me."

He termed it a "deliberate mischief" by the channel to create differences between him and the government and alleged that the news channel carried "incorrect and mischievous reports" against him. The news report claimed that Verma had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of the chargesheets served upon him by the Home Ministry as part of a departmental enquiry, terming them a result of "political witch-hunt" for not toeing the government line.

Verma, a former Delhi police commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the government in a midnight order on October 23 last year on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) but was reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 9. He was then removed by the government within two days. The apex court had set aside the Centre's decision of October 23 divesting Verma of his powers as CBI chief and sending him on leave.

The Centre had taken the decision against Verma and CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud had become public and they levelled allegations of corruption against each other. After the Supreme Court order, a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to join the residual term of the CBI director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Verma did not join the position following which the Home Ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings against him. According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all India services officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)