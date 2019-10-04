International Development News
Body of newborn girl found in garbage dump in UP

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 04-10-2019 00:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality here, police said on Thursday. After some passersby spotted it, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents.

Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital. In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
