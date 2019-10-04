Chhattisgarh: BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar suffixes 'Ji' to Nathuram Godse's name

BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar on Thursday suffixed 'Ji' with the name of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse here stating that it was in his values to show respect to the deceased. Hitting out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his recent remarks on Godse, Chandrakar told media here, "The Chief Minister in his speech had said that 'Godse ji' should be condemned (ninda ki jani chahye) and slogans of 'murdabad' should be raised against him. If he wants to know Godse's ideology, then he should first make it clear whether this session is for Mahatma Gandhi ji or Godse ji?"

Former minister and BJP MLA Chandrakar, even said that Baghel can extend for a day, the special session of the Chattisgarh Assembly, to hold a discussion on Godse. When he was asked about suffixing 'Ji' with Godse, Chandrakar said, "Dekhiye mritak aatma hai, mritak aatma ke prati samman jhalkana, samman se uska naam lena hamara sanskar hai, chahe wo dushman bhi kyo na ho (He is a departed soul. Showing respect towards departed soul, taking his name with respect is in our values, even if he is an enemy)."

Earlier, Baghel had said that he would accept that the BJP and the RSS value Mahatma Gandhi when these parties start raising the 'Godse Murdabad' slogans. He had said that Godse was Veer Savarkar's disciple and that the latter was also a party in Mahatma Gandhi's murder conspiracy.

"Godse was Savarkar's disciple. This is a historical fact which no one can deny. Savarkar was part of Gandhi ji's murder conspiracy, no one can deny this," he had told media. (ANI)

