Greater Noida: 12 arrested for running illegal inter-state cement plant

Twelve people were on Friday arrested for allegedly running an illegal inter-state cement plant in Greater Noida.

ANI Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 04-10-2019 11:59 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people were on Friday arrested for allegedly running an illegal inter-state cement plant in Greater Noida. The gang allegedly supplied fake cement to Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna told ANI, "There have 12 arrests and police seized around 4,000 sacks of adulterated cement and 2,500 empty bags. About two plants and five warehouses were running in Greater Noida West." "The business was running in Bisrakh area for a long time. They used to give fake cement in sacks with a tag of famous brands in India," he added.

Police are trying to find out if they have other plants running in other states. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
