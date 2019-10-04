No hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit tomorrow: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no hearing would take place tomorrow in Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case. Top court also announced that it will hear the case till 4 in the evening, instead of 5 pm.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, ""We would not sit and hear the matter (Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid land dispute case) on Saturday. We will also hear the case today till 4 pm." The lawyers fighting the case were speculating that there would be another hearing on Saturday, as the apex court has announced to conclude the hearing in case by October 18.

It is likely that the apex court would pronounce the judgment before November 17, the date on which the CJI is slated to retire. Notably, the apex court since August this year is hearing the case every day. (ANI)

