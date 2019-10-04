International Development News
Development News Edition
Telangana CM meets Amit Shah

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 15:36 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday called on Union Home minister Amit Shah and discussed pending issues related to the state. The one-to-one meeting with Shah lasted for about 40 minutes.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and is likely discuss various issues related to the state. This is the first meeting with Modi and Shah since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the second term at the Centre in May.

COUNTRY : India
