Rajnath invites investment from defence industry, says 'not worried about corruption charges'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the industries in the sector to come forward to achieve India's 5-trillion-dollar economy target, stating that his doors are open for everyone. The minister asserted that he is not afraid of potential corruption charges and "not worried" that fingers will be pointed at him.

Speaking at the 22nd India International Security Expo at Pragati Maidan here, Singh said: "India cannot rely on imported weapons for long as it did not align with the country's plans to become a superpower. Our vision is to make a vibrant and world-class industry to attain the goal of being independent. And for this, the system needs to be industrial friendly." "My Ministry had taken several steps to boost the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the defence sector and liberalised industrial licensing," he said.

Recalling that he was warned of possible corruption charges while taking up the command of the Defence Ministry, the Union Minister said: "They (some people) said that there are many business-related proposals, and there are matters related to imports and exports... and the minister should be careful of all this otherwise someone will raise a finger (Nahi to ungli uth jayegi)." "Rajnath Singh is not worried about all this. I have no worries about corruption charges as people and big industry organisations in this country know very well who is what. I am not worried at all. Come, my doors are open for you all. I will extend you all possible help from the Defence Ministry. This is an assurance I would like to give you," he added.

Rajnath said that his vision is to protect every citizen so that they can work towards the development of the country. (ANI)

