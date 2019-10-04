Lankan fishing boat seized for fishing in Indian waters

The Indian Coast Guard has impounded a Sri Lankan fishing boat with its crew found fishing in Indian waters, a Defence spokesman said here on Friday. ICGS Samar seized the boat on October 1 for violation of the Maritime Zones of India Act 1976,the spokesman said in a release here.

The fishing boat, Samadi-07, with six crew members was found fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). According to the release, the CG found 600 kg fish on board.

He said the boat, being brought here, would be handed over to police. The seizure comes a day after the Coast Guard arrested 18 Sri Lankan fishermen and impounded their eight boats for fishing in Indian territorial waters off the Nagapattinam coast in southern Tamil Nadu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)