MP bus accident: One more body found, death toll reaches eight

The death toll in Thursday's accident in which a private bus fell into a flooded river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, has gone up to eight with the recovery of one more body, police said on Friday. The rescue team recovered the body of a man, identified as Manau Saini (55), an employee of the MP forest department, Raisen Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Mukesh Choudhary, said.

His son also died in this mishap, he added. "Both of them had gone to Indore for some treatment and were returning to Shahgarh in Sagar district," the SDOP said.

The bus had fallen into the flooded Ricchan river in the wee hours of Thursday. The vehicle was apparently speeding and the driver lost control while it was passing over a bridge, the police had said. The Chhattarpur-bound bus, which had started from Indore, fell into the river, about 40 kms from the state capital Bhopal, around 1.30 am..

