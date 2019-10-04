Women SHGs engaged for cleaning railway stations in Hailakandi

A number of women self help groups (SHGs) have been engaged to clean railway stations in Assam's Hailakandi district for employment generation and women empowerment, officials said. The Hailakandi district administration and Northeast Frontier Railway signed a MoU here on Tuesday as a part of the Swachh Rail initiative, they said.

"Involvement of women SHGs in cleaning railway stations will provide scope for employment generation and lead to women empowerment," the Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district, Keerthi Jalli, an official statement quoted Jalli as saying. Jalli, during a meeting with NFR and IRCTC officers on July 28, had persuaded them to engage SHGs for cleaning railway stations in the district to provide livelihood to women, the statement said.

Several women SHGs have been engaged to clean Hailakandi and other railway stations in the district, an NFR spokesperson said. The Hailakandi railway station has been handed over to Loknath SHG and the Lala railway station has been given to Maa Manosha SHG under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), while Nabonita SHG would look after the cleanliness of Panchgram railway station under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)..

