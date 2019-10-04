Maha: 2-year-old girl kidnapped from Thane rescued in Parbhani

A 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a footpath near Thane railway station last week was rescued from Parbhani district, over 480 kilometres from here, police said on Friday. The child, who was asleep with her mother on a footpath in Kopri area here, was kidnapped in the early hours of September 26, an official said.

A Crime Branch team began pursuing leads connected to the beggar network and zeroed in on a gang of child-lifters operating from Kurla, said Assistant Commissioner of Police NT Kadam. Further probe led the police to Parbhani and the child was rescued there from a woman identified as Anita Bhosle, he said.

Bhosle led police to Seema Powar and her 11-year-old son who had carried out the kidnapping, Kadam added. Both women have been arrested and the 11-year-old detained, he said..

