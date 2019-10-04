40-km long water pipeline to be laid for AURIC Bidkin node

A 40-km long pipeline will be laid for supplying 72 million litres per day (MLD) water from the Jayakwadi dam to the Aurangabad Industrial City's (AURIC) Bidkin node under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), an official said on Friday. Tenders for the project would be floated next month, he said.

"Infrastructure work of the first phase of greenfield smart industrial and residential city is in progress in Bidkin. While the first phase work is on, the DMIC AURIC administration is planning to undertake a separate water line work from the Jayakwadi dam," joint managing director of AURIC, Gajanan Patil, said. "The pipeline, which will be 900 mm in circumference, is being planned for the 8,000-acre mega industrial city project. It would a 40-km long pipeline and its capacity will be 72 MLD," he added.

Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd (AITL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to administer the DMIC nodes of Shendra and Bidkin, will undertake the work of laying down this pipeline, he said. "We are planning to float tenders next month. The project will cost around Rs 160 crore and we are working on it. Once the pipeline is laid, it would attract more investment in Bidkin," he said.

AURIC Shendra (another node of DMIC in Aurangabad) has bagged an investment of around Rs 3,600 crore till date. Russian steel giant Novolipstek (NLMK) has planned an investment of Rs 5,800 crore in Bidkin..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)