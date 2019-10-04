Assam CM, Guv greet people on Durga Puja

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Puja beginning from tomorrow. The governor in his message to the people said that Durga Puja marks the eternal essence of victory of good over evil and usher in hope for a bright future.

"I hope that the festivity strengthens the spirit of unity to fight against all evils and may Goddess Durga fill everybody's life with devotion, compassion and love," he said. He also hoped that the goddess bless all with peace, joy and prosperity.

The chief minister in his message also extended his greetings to the people of Assam. "Durga Puja is celebrated to rejoice the victory of good over evil. May the festival of Durga Puja solidify our bond of unity, friendship and brotherhood, and inspire us to work for building a more strong and vibrant nation," he said.

